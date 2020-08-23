Rap Basement

Teyana Taylor, Brandy & Summer Walker Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on August 23, 2020

Another round of soothing R&B tracks to get you through the week including Teyana Taylor, Aminé, Lila Iké, Brandy, Alex Isley & more.

It’s another round of picks for this week’s R&B Season playlist. Much like our Fire Emoji playlist, we come through with a weekly update on all of the songs that you should know in the world of R&B. 

This summer has been a write-off for the most part due to the ‘Rona and all of that but thankfully, there was a ton of music to descend upon us. And in these especially stressful times, it’s been the R&B artists who’ve delivered soothing tracks to ease the anxiety. This week’s R&B Season playlist includes several highlights from recent releases including Alex Isley, Masego, and Jack Dine’s dreamy new collaboration “Good & Plenty.” We also added new heat from Galimatias that arrived earlier this month.

Though Teyana Taylor‘s album arrived earlier this summer, “Morning” with Kehlani is still on heavy rotation over here, as well as Brandy‘s “Say Something.” Fresh off of the release of Limbo, Aminé’s “Easy” with Summer Walker also secured a spot on our playlist. 

Other tracks included on the playlist this week is Ambré’s collab with Smino, “gucci slides,” Tanerélle’s “Mama Saturn,” Lila Iké’s “I Spy,” and much more.

Check out this week’s R&B Season playlist below. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

