Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1972
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1522
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Teyana Taylor Gives Sexy Lapdance To La La Anthony & DreamDoll On Stage

Posted By on November 23, 2021

Teyana Taylor gave La La Anthony and DreamDoll very sensual lapdances during her New York concert last weekend.

Teyana Taylor is on her farewell tour as she prepares for the next stage of her prolific career in the entertainment business, and every stop has been filled with eye-catching moments. From surprise guests to wholesome moments with Junie joining her mother on stage, The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour has been one of the most exciting live music events of the entire year. 

During the singer’s recent stop at Terminal 5 in New York City on Sunday night, Teyana made sure to leave her fans with outstanding memories, and maybe even some fantasies. Known for giving women lapdances during her live shows, including celebrities Draya Michele, Cyn Santana, and more, Teyana added two more names to the growing list of entertainers she has seduced with a lapdance, simulating sex moves on La La Anthony and DreamDoll on stage this weekend.


Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

After letting her fans know how much she loves having sex, revealing that her favorite position is 69, Teyana invited La La Anthony and DreamDoll on stage and proceeded to give them both sexy lapdances. This may have been a manifestation moment for Dream, who said just a week earlier that she wants to work with Teyana on music videos during an interview with HotNewHipHop. Spike Tee didn’t exactly bless her with her directorial skills yet, but she did get Dream all riled up in another way.

Check out some videos from the concert and let us know what you think of Teyana’s lapdance for La La Anthony and DreamDoll.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106 525 8
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159
0
JAY-Z Breaks Record For Most All-Time GRAMMY Nominations
159
0
The Weeknd Says New Album Is Like Purgatory & Assures “The Dawn” Is Coming
159
0
Baby Keem, NBA YoungBoy & Saweetie Land Their First Grammy Nominations
649
0
More News

Trending Songs

Troy Ave The Weatherman
119
0
Yung Mal Like Belly
119
0
Lou From Paradise (f.k.a. Lou The Human) Live From The Slumz
106
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Dr. Dre Who Am I (What's My Name)?
172
0
G Perico Feat. Boogie Fre$h It's True (Remix)
172
0
Method Man New Old School
172
0
Desiigner I'm Ready
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
238
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
132
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
JAY-Z Breaks Record For Most All-Time GRAMMY Nominations