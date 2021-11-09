Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan’s Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.

In the last 12 to 24 hours, several videos from her show have gone viral. We’re going to break them all down, briefly.

Teyana Taylor performing at The Novo for her Farewell tour, November 8 – Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In one clip, Teyana dons an epic yellow coat as she welcomes Big Sean onto the stage, launching into their performance of “Shoot It Up” off her latest and final album, 2020’s The Album. In another, she’s captured lap dancing on rappers Rubi Rose and Yung Miami, flanked by a line of backup dancers.

Based on fans’ footage, Teyana also made room for the heartfelt moments; one clip features Teyana and her five-year-old daughter Junie, who was brought on stage– both clad in red, singing and dancing alongside one another as they perform their song “Come Back To Me”.

That’s not all she made room for. In yet another clip, Teyana went viral for ensuring the safety of a fan, clearly in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy — she paused the show to give a fan at the front of the stage time and space to breathe.

“The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour is a nod to Teyana’s lasting mark in R&B before she caps her over-a-decade-long career as a singer and songwriter, featuring performances of her songs off The Album as well as her final singles– all released last year at the height of quarantine. Now off to pursue other interests, Teyana’s “Farewell” LA performance was a bittersweet show– but if it’s one thing Teyana will do, it’s end with a bang.