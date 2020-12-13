Rap Basement

The Alchemist Is Cooking Up Something For Earl Sweatshirt’s New Project

Posted By on December 13, 2020

In Alchemist we trust.

The Alchemist was behind some of the best hip-hop projects of the last few years, including the Grammy-nominated Alfredo with Freddie GibbsLamb Over Rice with Action Bronson, LULU with Conway, The Price of Tea In China with Boldy James, and Fetti with Gibbs yet again. The busy producer will bring his talents over to another highly-anticipated project: Earl Sweatshirt‘s new album. 

Alchemist hopped on Twitter to declare, “Thebe in rare form,” a clear reference to Earl’s government name. He then followed up that tweet with, “Wait till u hear the new.” Fans immediately responded with joy, due to both the idea of some new Earl music and a classic Alchemist instrumental. Although it is possible that Alchemist is producing the entire project, we will have to wait and see what comes of the tweet. 

While we wait for the new Earl project, all eyes are on the Grammys. They dropped the ball in many areas, but the Best Rap Album category has received praise for its focus on lyrical artists. Alchemist is up for the win alongside Freddie Gibbs for Alfredo, arguably one of the best pure rap projects in years. Are you excited for the new Earl and Alchemist collab, and do you think the veteran producer will take home the Grammy?

Via HNHH

