The Alchemist Shares “The Food Villain” Tracklist

Posted By on October 20, 2020

The Alchemist is ready to spit some bars on his upcoming album “The Food Villain,” which features appearances from Action Bronson & Big Body Bes.

The Alchemist has been killing it this year, living up to his name and concocting no shortage of bangers in his laboratory. Between working with Conway The Machine on LULUFreddie Gibbs on Alfredo, and Boldy James on The Price Of Tea In China, Alch has been one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of contemporary, grimy, lyrical rap. And that’s not even factoring in his contributions to Eminem‘s Music To Be Murdered By, Westside Gunn’s Pray For Paris, and Action Bronson‘s Only For Dolphins. 

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images 

Now, it’s Uncle Al’s time to set the table and eat. On October 25th, the legendary producer slash emcee will be getting deep into the zone with his upcoming solo album The Food Villain, a project that will put his bars into focus. Today, Alc took to Twitter to share a glimpse at the tracklist, which appears to feature sixteen tracks and guest appearances from Big Body Bes and Action Bronson. Clearly, Alchemist has a lot to say on this go-around, and it will be extremely rewarding to hear him bodying his own beats for such an extended period of time.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Alchemist will slide in a few uncredited guest appearances, and given how vast his contact list has become, don’t be surprised to see a few familiar faces popping up. In the meantime, stay tuned for The Food Villain to arrive this coming Sunday — are you excited to hear Alc in his emcee bag? Check out the album cover and tracklist below.

Via HNHH

