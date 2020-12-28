The Alchemist Welcomes His First Child During Christmas Weekend

This year has been nothing short of amazing for The Alchemist. The super producer has continued to pump out a steady stream of music throughout the year, not allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to interfere with releasing new material. In 2020 alone, he dropped four albums including the solo project The Food Villain, the Grammy-nominated album Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs, and LULU with Conway The Machine. Considering his busy year, it was a surprise to many when the producer announced that he had welcomed his first child into the world.

In a brief Instagram post, the 42-year-old producer shared a snap of his newborn child to the world. He simply captioned the photo, “2020. What a year.” The reveal was met with congratulatory statements from a slew of notable names in hip hop including Kenny Beats, Ebro Darden, Action Bronson, Mobb Deep‘s Havoc, and many, many more.

2020 has been a great year for the Beverly Hills, California producer, who not only welcomed a child but received a list of other accolades as well. Perhaps most notable, the veteran producer received a Grammy nomination for his work on Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs. The album is up against Jay Electronica‘s A Written Testimony, Nas’ The King’s Disease, Royce Da 5’9’s The Allegory and D Smoke’s Black Habits.

Congrats to the Alchemist and his family!

