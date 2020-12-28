Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Roddy Ricch Reveals Travis Scott Collab Is On The Way
93
0
The Alchemist Welcomes His First Child During Christmas Weekend
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
966
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
860
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Alchemist Welcomes His First Child During Christmas Weekend

Posted By on December 28, 2020

The producer welcomed a child this holiday season.

This year has been nothing short of amazing for The Alchemist. The super producer has continued to pump out a steady stream of music throughout the year, not allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to interfere with releasing new material. In 2020 alone, he dropped four albums including the solo project The Food Villain, the Grammy-nominated album Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs, and LULU with Conway The Machine. Considering his busy year, it was a surprise to many when the producer announced that he had welcomed his first child into the world.

In a brief Instagram post, the 42-year-old producer shared a snap of his newborn child to the world. He simply captioned the photo, “2020. What a year.” The reveal was met with congratulatory statements from a slew of notable names in hip hop including Kenny Beats, Ebro Darden, Action Bronson, Mobb Deep‘s Havoc, and many, many more. 

2020 has been a great year for the Beverly Hills, California producer, who not only welcomed a child but received a list of other accolades as well. Perhaps most notable, the veteran producer received a Grammy nomination for his work on Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs. The album is up against Jay Electronica‘s A Written Testimony, Nas’ The King’s Disease, Royce Da 5’9’s The Allegory and D Smoke’s Black Habits. 

Congrats to the Alchemist and his family!

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Roddy Ricch Reveals Travis Scott Collab Is On The Way
93 525 7
0
Juice WRLD Sets New Record
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

Roddy Ricch Reveals Travis Scott Collab Is On The Way
93
0
The Alchemist Welcomes His First Child During Christmas Weekend
66
0
Juice WRLD Sets New Record
278
0
J Stone Says Another Nipsey Hussle Album Will “Definitely” Happen
159
0
Dr. Dre Warns Ex-Wife To Slow Down Pending End Of Spousal Support
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Playboi Carti Sky
146
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
172
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
119
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
146
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
146
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
146
0
Tyga Bopp
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
397
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
357
1
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Roddy Ricch Reveals Travis Scott Collab Is On The Way
The Alchemist Welcomes His First Child During Christmas Weekend
Juice WRLD Sets New Record