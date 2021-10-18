Rap Basement

The Boston Police Reportedly Told The LOX They Should Have Killed Benzino

Posted By on October 18, 2021

Benzino told VladTV that the Boston PD wanted him gone.

Before the conversation surrounding Benzino shifted from his decades spent in the music industry to his role as budding superstar Coi Leray’s father, the 56-year-old Bostonian had quite the history of his own.

From his involvement with the stabbing of Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce back in 2000 to his widely-publicized and volatile feud with Eminem in 2003, Benzino has always been involved with something and in a recent interview with VladTV, the former Source publisher detailed a time when the Boston Police Department wanted him out of the picture. 

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Speaking about an altercation he and his crew had had with The LOX during a Cash Money/Ruff Ryders tour stop in Boston, Benzino revealed that the Boston PD told Jadakiss & co. that they should have just killed him. 

“When we went to squash it, we all met at a restaurant and that’s when Kiss told me,” Benzino told VladTV. “I wasn’t surprised that they felt that way, but I was surprised that they would tell them that based on everything that happened.”

Benzino continued on to explain that his father had been involved with the Boston mob and that the attention from the Boston PD came from his father’s discretions, as well as his own. Either way, learning that a major city’s police department, even in a “f*cked up, racist town,” as Benzino put it, told a rival rap crew that they should have just killed somebody is crazy. Especially when you add all of the Boston/New York politics into the mix. 

Jadakiss and The LOX have yet to respond to Benzino’s claims that the Boston PD told them they should have taken him out, but if they do, bring it back to HNHH for any updates. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

