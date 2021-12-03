The City Of Memphis Is Renaming A Memphis Street In Memory Of Young Dolph

Roughly two weeks have passed since Young Dolph’s passing, and newly surfaced reports reveal that his friends and family in Memphis are refusing to let his legacy be forgotten. Following his death on November 17, the fallen rapper’s friends and some of his Paper Route Empire artists regrouped and teamed up to ensure that Dolph’s annual turkey drive would still be held in Memphis.

Now, days after the beloved artist was laid to rest, the City of Memphis, following the initiative of city councilman JB Smiley, has announced that it will be renaming a street in South Memphis after Young Dolph.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Young Dolph will be immortalized in the Memphis neighborhood where he grew up with a street renamed in his honor, and on Wednesday, December 15, there will be an unveiling ceremony of the new street name at an intersection near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park.

Young Dolph’s family is proud of the rapper’s posthumous accolade, and they hope that the honorary street name will inspire those growing up in the Castalia Heights community. When speaking with TMZ, the family said, “He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community.”

Keep it locked to HNHH for updates regarding the unveiling of Young Dolph‘s street in Memphis. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.



