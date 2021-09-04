Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The “Dinner With Jay-Z” Twitter Debate Resurfaces

Posted By on September 4, 2021

The essential debate is back.

We’ve been here before and yet, for the progress made on the topic, we’re right back to square one.

There is an alarmingly large number of Twitter users who would like us all to believe that the right kind of mentorship can outweigh a large sum of cash in the long term and they are hell-bent on making Jay-Z the face of the movement.

Like clockwork, they’ve resurfaced to make the case again with amounts ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 as the alternative to a meal with Hov. The argument particularly picked up steam with a user breaking down why mentorship from someone like Jay-Z would outlast any dollar amount.

“I’ll explain since most can’t comprehend,” he penned. “Dinner with Jay-Z is the better option over $500K because of the knowledge & expertise he has. He’ll give you the blueprint on being wealthy and successful. His knowledge will be worth more long term than the short term $500K.”

What happened next was an expectedly comical timeline of responses advocating for the contrary. I

Interestingly enough, it isn’t the first time this particular user caught heat for his financial takes. He previously went viral for stating that he’d rather earn $50 a month for the rest of his life over $1,000,000 outright. You do the math and then catch Twitter’s best responses to the age-old debate below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”