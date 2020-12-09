Rap Basement

The Game Advises Rappers To Stay Home In Wake Of Shooting Deaths

Posted By on December 8, 2020

There have been upwards of a dozen rappers who have died as a result of gun violence this year alone.

As we’ve seen an influx of arrests and murders of rap artists in 2020, there has also been a rise in rappers coming forward to offer up advice and insight as to how to stay out of trouble. Prior to turning himself over to federal authorities, Casanova explained that rappers need to be better aware of the company they keep because “we are a target.” Fat Joe and Maino also discussed artists losing their lives and freedoms, agreeing that if a rapper truly wants to elevate away from the street life, they need to cut ties with people and behaviors that weigh them down.

The Game, Rappers, Death, Shootings, Gun Violence
Araya Doheny / Stringer / Getty Images

The Game has also shared his opinion about the topic by giving a bit of advice to rising and aspiring artists. “10 rappers shot & killed this year alone & n*ggas wanna know my advice for up & coming artists… STAY THE F*CK IN THE HOUSE. #Fuck2020,” he tweeted. The Game then added, “N*ggas gettin killed by iPhone apps these days.”

This is a generation who likes to post everything about their lives, the legal and illegal, as well as give details about their escapades in interviews. DJ Vlad of VladTV became a trending topic today (December 8) after it was revealed that his interview with Casanova would be used as evidence in the rapper’s pending RICO case.

Via HNHH

