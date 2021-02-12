Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Game Claims He Carried The West Coast For A Decade

Posted By on February 12, 2021

The Game wants to make it abundantly clear that he carried the west coast on his back for a decade, a claim that inevitably sparked debate.

The west coast is easily one of the most defining regions driving and influencing hip-hop culture. The list of artists hailing from California, be it Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood, is extensive and lined with legends. And while it has indeed produced no shortage of timeless hits and classics, it has also produced a fair number of hot takes — including one recently put forth by The Game, himself one of the many great artists hailing from the CPT. 

The Game

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, The Game took a moment to flex his dominant run, which began with The Documentary and culminated in projects like The Doctor’s Advocate, The RED Album, and Jesus Piece. Not to mention countless freestyles and guest verses, and throughout all of them Game made sure to rep his home city accordingly. “I held the west down for 10 years dolo when I dropped,” he writes, reiterating the narrative that he’s one of the most important artists of his generation — though he doesn’t always receive due credit. 

Of course, it’s likely that Game’s confident and self-focused assessment will spark discussion, as many statements of this nature tend to do. Yet it’s entirely possible that a case can be made, and Game is simply looking to get the people thinking critically about his run. After all, he wouldn’t be the first to use hyperbole as a means of kicking off a hip-hop discourse, and he certainly won’t be the last. 

As for a sound conclusion — do you think there’s merit to Game’s claims that he spent the better half of the two-thousands channeling Atlas and carrying the entire west coast on his bacK? And if not, who else do you think is worthy of consideration?

Via HNHH

