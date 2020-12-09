The Game Marvels At His Wild Journey: “Safe To Say We Made It”

Those familiar with The Game‘s music are likely aware of the hardships he faced throughout his come-up, a lifestyle that ultimately led to him being hospitalized for gunshot wounds in 2001. From that point forward, Game opted to dive headfirst into pursuing a rap career, catching the ear of Dr. Dre and becoming the first Compton rapper to ink a deal with Aftermath Entertainment. Since then, Game has delivered nine studio albums, including his 2019 effort Born 2 Rap, which arrived a little over a year ago in November.

All things considered, it’s been one hell of a ride for the legendary rapper — one he opted to reflect on with a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his longtime partner Sonic, known on Instagram as MoneyGangWorldwide. “40 years, 4 passports, 15 trips around the globe & we still here my ni**a,” begins Game. “How we go from gang bangin, loading clips in guns, shooting, stealing cars, fighting n**gas all over L.A. to on the phone talkin bout what the hottest new series is on Netflix & HBO MAX?”

“Safe to say we made it brodie. I’m wishing you the best possible bday today,” he continues, marveling at how far he and his friend have grown since first kicking off their journey as two young gang bangers. “Lord knows you deserve it. Krazy how I’m staying 40 another year & you 41 now…. 2 weeks ago I was older than you but since the rona out here bombing on the world, I’m just gone skip this year & turn 41 in 2021 lmaoooo.”

Despite having suffered a few setbacks in recent memory, it’s clear that Game remains unfazed and dedicated to keeping a positive outlook on life. Check out The Game‘s latest post below, and be sure to show some love to the Compton duo for beating the odds and finding success in the rap game.