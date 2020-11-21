Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bow Wow Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Do “Verzuz”
132
0
21 Savage Explains Why He Gifted King Von’s Sister A Range Rover
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1469
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
887
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Game Offers A Warning To Younger Artists

Posted By on November 21, 2020

The Game offered some wisdom to artists who are coming up in the music industry.

Over the years, there have been some tragic deaths in the world of hip-hop. Some of these artists have been killed, which has led to a questioning of why this violence keeps happening. XXXTentacion, Pop Smoke, and more recently, King Von are all examples of this and fans just want the killing to stop. While no one seems to have all of the answers, there have certainly been some OGs who have tried to impart wisdom on the younger generation, so they don’t get caught up with the wrong crowd.

The Game is the latest artist to give some of this advice, as he recently took to Twitter where he offered a warning to all of the up and coming artists out there. As you can see, The Game is now urging artists to stop all of their flexing, as it can lead to some bad situations. 

“Young rap n****s, stop showing off all ya money on social media… for every dollar you floss it’s a hood nigga out there loading a clip for you,” The Game wrote.

The Los Angeles artist has been through a lot during his career so if there is anyone qualified to speak on this, it would most certainly be him. It’s clear The Game wants to see all of this recent violence come to an end, and hopefully, his words have some sort of impact.

The Game

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

21 Savage Explains Why He Gifted King Von’s Sister A Range Rover
119 525 9
0
Bow Wow Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Do “Verzuz”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Bow Wow Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Do “Verzuz”
132
0
21 Savage Explains Why He Gifted King Von’s Sister A Range Rover
119
0
The Game Offers A Warning To Younger Artists
93
0
Tiny Harris Recalls Cypress Hill Suing Xscape Over Debut Album Title
199
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Checks Fredro Starr Over “Nerd Rap” Comments
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Internet Money Feat. Anuel AA, Gunna, Nav & Don Toliver Lemonade (Latin Remix)
79
0
Meek Mill Feat. 42 Dugg GTA
53
0
French Montana You Deserve An Oscar
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. SZA Freaky Girls
79
0
Jeezy Modern Day
93
0
SAINt JHN Feat. J.I.D Quarantine Wifey
106
0
CyHi The Prynce Feat. Canjelae Ryder
357
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints
185
0
Big Sean Feat. Post Malone “Wolves” Video
199
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bow Wow Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Do “Verzuz”
21 Savage Explains Why He Gifted King Von’s Sister A Range Rover
The Game Offers A Warning To Younger Artists