Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1403
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
834
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Game Responds To 50 Cent’s “Verzuz” Proposal

Posted By on November 18, 2020

Wack 100 issues a promising message on behalf of The Game in his quest to get 50 Cent to do a “Verzuz” battle.

Verzuz became a staple in the culture within a few months. As everyone was stuck inside, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland found ways to bring artists together to celebrate their legacy during incredibly bleak times. It brought us iconic pairings within hip-hop, soul, R&B, dancehall and more. 

Tomorrow night will likely become a record-making Verzuz. Gucci Mane and Jeezy will be facing off for the first time in history. Things might go left but there’s also a chance they might make peace with each other.

Who knows. Anyway, it seems like another massive feud could be squashed on the platform. 50 Cent and The Game‘s falling out created bitterness between the two but soon enough, they could be going hit-for-hit on Verzuz to settle the score, once and for all. It began with Wack 100 calling Fif to go against The Game. Then, Fif agreed that he would consider it, as long as The Game didn’t play any records with his vocals on it. 

The latest update from Wack 100 appears to relay a promising message from The Game. The West Coast rapper has apparently informed Wack that he’s down to go hit-for-hit with his former G-Unit boss.

“On this day hands were shook. @50cent @losangelesconfidential ACE OF DIAMONDS HOLLYWOOD STRIP CLUB. #MONSTER WAS STANDING BEHING #GAME & Wack Was standing behind #50 our little way of personal insurance — @unclemurda what we doing go have that argument with that crazy nigga I already had mine – #WeWitIt,” he captioned a post of 50 Cent and The Game chopping it up a few years ago.

So, it looks like this could actually go down. If so, who are you placing your bet on?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146 525 11
0
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66
0
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”
79
0
Kanye West & Lil Baby Shooting Video For “Hurricanes” Collab
132
0
KXNG Crooked Wants A Bigger West Coast Presence In Verzuz
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tierra Whack Peppers And Onions
93
0
Tierra Whack Feel Good
93
0
Key Glock All Of That
106
0
Russ Feat. Busta Rhymes Line Em Up
146
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert My Legacy
146
0
Hit-Boy Feat. Big Sean & Fivio Foreign Salute
265
0
Lil Pump Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
172
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
238
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
291
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”