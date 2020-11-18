The Game Responds To 50 Cent’s “Verzuz” Proposal

Verzuz became a staple in the culture within a few months. As everyone was stuck inside, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland found ways to bring artists together to celebrate their legacy during incredibly bleak times. It brought us iconic pairings within hip-hop, soul, R&B, dancehall and more.

Tomorrow night will likely become a record-making Verzuz. Gucci Mane and Jeezy will be facing off for the first time in history. Things might go left but there’s also a chance they might make peace with each other.

Who knows. Anyway, it seems like another massive feud could be squashed on the platform. 50 Cent and The Game‘s falling out created bitterness between the two but soon enough, they could be going hit-for-hit on Verzuz to settle the score, once and for all. It began with Wack 100 calling Fif to go against The Game. Then, Fif agreed that he would consider it, as long as The Game didn’t play any records with his vocals on it.

The latest update from Wack 100 appears to relay a promising message from The Game. The West Coast rapper has apparently informed Wack that he’s down to go hit-for-hit with his former G-Unit boss.

“On this day hands were shook. @50cent @losangelesconfidential ACE OF DIAMONDS HOLLYWOOD STRIP CLUB. #MONSTER WAS STANDING BEHING #GAME & Wack Was standing behind #50 our little way of personal insurance — @unclemurda what we doing go have that argument with that crazy nigga I already had mine – #WeWitIt,” he captioned a post of 50 Cent and The Game chopping it up a few years ago.

So, it looks like this could actually go down. If so, who are you placing your bet on?