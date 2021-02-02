Rap Basement

The Game Says He Can Out-Rap Kendrick Lamar & Twitter Flames Him

Posted By on February 2, 2021

People don’t seem to agree with The Game that he’s a better rapper than Kendrick Lamar.

The Game was speaking on Clubhouse with Glasses Malone and Crooked I when he admittedly was feeling his liquor a little too much, telling the room that he believes he’s the best rapper from Compton. While his claim isn’t too farfetched, he began singling people out, including Kendrick Lamar, and adamantly saying that he can out-rap the “M.A.A.D. City” superstar. 

“Can’t nobody in Compton outrap Game, n***a. Can’t nobody in Compton outrap me,” said The Game. “Kendrick my n***a, Kendrick doing his sh*t. I love that n***a to death. I flew past Kendrick when that n***a was on foot, n***a, in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this sh*t. Don’t play. Don’t play with Game name. Compton, n***a. Hardest n***a in Compton, rapping, lyricist, me. Any n***a that say any different, I’ll body him and any n***a he f*ck with.”

The comments transcended Clubhouse, being recorded and brought over to other social media outlets, like Twitter, where more of an audience has a say in the conversation. Needless to say, people didn’t agree with The Game.


Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Both of the rappers were trending on Twitter for the entire day on Monday, and people continue to weigh in on the topic of whether The Game is actually better than Kendrick Lamar. The most common reaction tends to be from those who disagree, reminding Game that he’s had three chances to outshine Kendrick on songs they’ve collaborated on, but claiming that he didn’t get the job done.

If we’re being honest, both are living legends and deserve to be celebrated as two of the greatest to come out of Compton, and California as a whole. Who do you think is better, though?

Via HNHH

