The Game Says He’s The Best Rapper From Compton, Including Kendrick Lamar

Posted By on January 31, 2021

The Game says he’s the best rapper from Compton, even calling out Kendrick Lamar.

The Game declared that he is the best rapper from Compton, during a Clubhouse chat with Crooked I and Glasses Malone, Saturday night. Game even boasted that he’s better than Kendrick Lamar.

The Game, Kendrick Lamar
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

“Can’t nobody in Compton outrap Game, n***a. Can’t nobody in Compton outrap me,” he claimed.

He continued calling out Lamar by name: “Kendrick my n***a, Kendrick doing his shit. I love that  n***a to death.  n***a, I flew past Kendrick when that  n***a was on foot,  n***a, in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this shit. Don’t play. Don’t play with Game name. Compton,  n***a. Hardest  n***a in Compton, rapping, lyricist, me. Any  n***a that say any different, I’ll body him and any  n***a he fuck with.”

The West Coast rapper admitted that he was under the influence while firing off his take: “I’m off a few shots of tequila and I’m feeling real Rosecrans and Wilmington, tonight. Them n****s can’t fuck with Chuck.”

Game added that Lamar, MC Ren, and DJ Quik are the best rappers from Compton besides himself. The Game and Lamar worked together on the tracks “Cali N****z” and “The Cypha,” earlier in Lamar’s career.

[Via]
Via HNHH

