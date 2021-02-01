The Game Says He’s The Best Rapper From Compton, Including Kendrick Lamar

The Game declared that he is the best rapper from Compton, during a Clubhouse chat with Crooked I and Glasses Malone, Saturday night. Game even boasted that he’s better than Kendrick Lamar.



“Can’t nobody in Compton outrap Game, n***a. Can’t nobody in Compton outrap me,” he claimed.

He continued calling out Lamar by name: “Kendrick my n***a, Kendrick doing his shit. I love that n***a to death. n***a, I flew past Kendrick when that n***a was on foot, n***a, in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this shit. Don’t play. Don’t play with Game name. Compton, n***a. Hardest n***a in Compton, rapping, lyricist, me. Any n***a that say any different, I’ll body him and any n***a he fuck with.”

The West Coast rapper admitted that he was under the influence while firing off his take: “I’m off a few shots of tequila and I’m feeling real Rosecrans and Wilmington, tonight. Them n****s can’t fuck with Chuck.”

Game added that Lamar, MC Ren, and DJ Quik are the best rappers from Compton besides himself. The Game and Lamar worked together on the tracks “Cali N****z” and “The Cypha,” earlier in Lamar’s career.