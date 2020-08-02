Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment Section
119
0
Jorja Smith & RIMON Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
794
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
649
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment Section

Posted By on August 2, 2020

Doesn’t he have Loon’s number?

Loon recently was released from prison, after serving almost a decade behind bars. The former Bad Boy artist, who changed his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith while locked up, was released from a Florida correctional facility last Thursday. Celebrating his release, Loon went out with some of his friends, including Akon‘s business-partner and brother Abou “Bu” Thiam. Loon, Bu, and others posted up alongside a Roll Royce in a picture uploaded to Instagram. The crew looks content with their night, and Shaderoom went ahead and reposted the picture.

Diddy, the mogul and superstar, decided to write a comment on the Shaderoom post. “God is great. Welcome home,” Diddy wrote. “Get at me king. Love.” Of course, you can’t be someone like Diddy and not expect there to be backlash on every little thing you do. Fans hopped on Twitter to drag Diddy for numerous reasons. Some trolls tried to understand why Diddy would leave a comment on the Shaderoom page instead of reaching out to his former artist personally. Others thought that Diddy’s intention to link with someone he allegedly didn’t support after years in jail was trifling. How do you feel about the situation?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jorja Smith & RIMON Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
146 525 11
0
Vybz Kartels Backs Up Drake In Mavado Beef
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

The Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment Section
119
0
Jorja Smith & RIMON Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
146
0
Vybz Kartels Backs Up Drake In Mavado Beef
185
0
Young Dolph Announces “Rich $lave” Album With Lamborghini Giveaway
172
0
Waka Flocka Doesn’t Think Anyone Can Out Rap Big K.R.I.T
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tekashi 6ix9ine PUNANI
146
0
TwoTiime Up2Me
132
0
Black Soprano Family Valerie
132
1
Method Man Boom
304
0
Brandy Feat. Daniel Caesar Love Again
132
0
Shoreline Mafia Feat. Future Poe The Drop
172
0
Sam Smith Feat. Burna Boy My Oasis
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

ALREADY
159
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
251
0
Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment Section
Jorja Smith & RIMON Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Vybz Kartels Backs Up Drake In Mavado Beef