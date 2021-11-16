Rap Basement

The Kid LAROI Announces Musical Hiatus

Posted By on November 16, 2021

The Kid LAROI released the music video for “STILL CHOSE YOU” and announced he’s going on hiatus until his debut album.

Australian singer The Kid LAROI issued a statement following the release of his new music video, announcing to his fans that he will be taking a musical hiatus as he prepares his upcoming debut studio album.

The pop-rapper has absolutely taken over the music business in recent years, most recently enjoying a mega-hit with the #1-charting song “Stay.” The track, assisted by Justin Bieber, has over a billion streams and is arguably his biggest record to date.

Closing one chapter of his career, LAROI has announced the end of the FUCK LOVE era, moving onto his next project and taking a break from releasing new content until his debut album is complete.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After dropping the video for “STILL CHOSE YOU,” the 18-year-old artist wrote:

To my beloved fans,

I hope you all enjoy the ‘Still Chose You’ video! I know that record is a fan favorite, so I felt that it was only right for that to be the video that finally closes the ‘Fuck Love’ era. 

It’s been a wild year to say the least. Seeing the impact of the project and hearing about how it’s helped and changed so many peoples lives is fuckin’ beautiful – but also incredibly surreal. It’s the reason why I do this shit. My life has also changed so much this past year because of it and I owe it all to every single one of you. There is no way I will ever be able to repay you.

Last week I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while. During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album.
I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.

I’ll be back soon, I promise.
I love you
LAROI.”

This looks to be the last video from LAROI in a while, so check it out below and let us know if you’re excited about his upcoming debut album.

Via HNHH

