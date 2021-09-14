Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Kid LAROI Announces The “End Of The World” Tour

Posted By on September 14, 2021

The Kid LAROI will be on tour for the first half of 2022, making stops in North America, Europe, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

When most artists announce world tours, they often only mean that they’re performing the majority of their shows in the United States before visiting a couple of Canadian cities, and maybe stopping once or twice in Europe. Music fans have complained that artists generally skip out on South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia on their world tours. The Kid LAROI made sure to bless many of his fans across the globe with the official announcement of his End Of The World Tour, which will run for the first half of 2022.

The Australian artist is keeping himself busy for the start of next year, announcing his tour dates from January to June. The recently-announced leg of concert dates will start off with a North American run, which starts in Phoenix before dates in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Miami, and more. 


Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At the end of March, LAROI will head to Europe to perform in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Munich, Cologne, Paris, London, and many other cities.

Then, he’s heading back home in May and June for shows in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, and more.

“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” said The Kid LAROI in his announcement. “It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”


Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 17th at 10 AM local time. Will you be scooping one up?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357 525 27
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371 525 28
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357
0
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani & More Join “The Proud Family” Revival Guest Cast
146
0
Scarface Gives A Thumbs Up From The Hospital Following His Kidney Transplant
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kehlani Altar
159
0
Remy Ma GodMother
199
0
Mariana Velletto Crazy
106
0
IDK Champagne Poetry
172
0
Kid Cudi Soundtrack 2 My Life
199
0
Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z & Big Sean Clique
251
0
Lakeyah 5500 Degrees KeyMix
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tray Haggerty “Walking Lick” Video
159
0
Nas Feat. Blxst “Brunch On Sundays” Video
172
0
DaBaby Feat. Lil Wayne “Lonely” Video
437
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent