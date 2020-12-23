The Kid Laroi Has More Monthly Spotify Listeners Than Lil Uzi Vert

The year 2020 is finally coming to an end, and although for most, the majority of the year has been awful, I’m sure we can all find at least one measly positive moment or thing we did or accomplish this year. For The Kid Laroi, that great accomplishment might be regarding his recent Spotify streaming analytics.

Although born in Sydney, the Australian rapper, singer, and songwriter, The Kid Laroi has been gaining steady traction across the pond in the U.S. He first gained recognition while being mentored by the late Juice WRLD. Beyond being a mentee, Laroi was gifted a feature verse from Juice WRLD that would have otherwise cost him over $200 000 and was invited on Juice The Kidd’s arena tour. Laroi mourns his relationship with his idol on his single “Tell Me Why.”

Since then, Laroi has moved from Sydney to Los Angles and has signed a deal with Lil Bibby and Grade A Productions. In July, he released his latest project, F**k Love, with a feature from Juice WRLD and a remake of Neyo’s classic heartbreak song, “So Sick” entitled “Need You Most.”

At this rate, maybe next year, Kid Laroi might make XXL’s Freshman Class.