The Kid LAROI Parts Ways With Lil Bibby & Juice WRLD’s Old Label

Posted By on October 8, 2021

The Kid LAROI left Grade A Productions back in June, and it’s unclear if he’s still on good terms with Lil Bibby.

Earlier in his career, singer/rapper The Kid LAROI was synonymous with Juice WRLD‘s legacy. The Australian teenager had been working closely with Juice WRLD for years before scoring his first #1 record, learning underneath the Chicago artist, and signing to Grade A Productions, the record label founded by Lil Bibby and G-Money. During his interview with HotNewHipHop last year, LAROI raved about his relationship with Grade A, specifically finding a strong partner in G-Money. Unfortunately, as evidenced by a new deal that LAROI signed a couple of months ago, the relationship soured and the Aussie sensation is reportedly no longer working with Grade A.

Back in June, it was reported that the “Stay” singer had inked a deal with Scooter Braun’s management company, following in the footsteps of Justin Bieber and countless other pop stars that have worked with the music executive. This seemingly ended LAROI’s relationship with Grade A, as confirmed in the rapper’s new cover story with Billboard, written by Josh Glicksman.

During LAROI’s cover story with Billboard, Glicksman asked the rising superstar what happened to sour his relationship with Grade A, but Columbia jumped in to decline comment. Peter Jideonwo, a partner at Grade A, was another person that was formerly very close with LAROI, but he allegedly ignored interview requests from Billboard. When LAROI was asked about Grade A, he simply responded, “We won’t talk about them.” He never got a chance to answer whether he’s still close with Lil Bibby though, with Glicksman noting that LAROI’s publicist deaded that question shortly after it was asked.

Hopefully, LAROI is still on good terms with his former business partners. If more information comes out on what happened to sour their relationship, we will keep you posted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

Via HNHH

