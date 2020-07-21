Rap Basement

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”

Posted By on July 21, 2020

With his debut mixtape set to drop this coming Friday, The Kid LAROI shares the tracklist to “Fu*k Love,” featuring Juice WRLD & more.

The Kid LAROI has been buzzing for a minute now, largely in part through his association with the late Juice WRLD, who once took the Australian artist under his wing. And while songs like “Tell Me Why” explored that relationship further, many have been curious to see LAROI step to the plate and show what he’s capable of on a full-fledged body of work. Luckily, he’s been steadily working on his debut mixtape Fuck Love, a title that seems to point to an emotional aesthetic — perhaps unsurprisingly.

The Kid Laroi

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

With features from Juice WRLD, Lil Mosey, and Corbin, LAROI’s upcoming debut clocks in at a reasonable fifteen tracks — although four of those happen to be skits, rare in today’s game. “THIS FRIDAY FAMILY. I CANT F**KING WAIT FOR YOU TO FINALLY BE ABLE TO HEAR WHAT IVE BEEN WORKING ON,” he writes, sharing the tracklist and anime-inspired album cover. “I LOVE YOU GUYS. HERE’S THE TRACKLIST. FUCK LOVE. 07/24.” 

Check out the tracklist and album cover below, and sound off — are you excited to hear a full-length body of work from The Kid LAROI, a young artist many have already slated to explode in the years to come? Look for Fuck Love to arrive this Friday, July 24th. 

1. BOOTY CALL (skit)
2. MAYBE
3. WRONG (feat. Lil Mosey)
4. I WISH
5. NOT FAIR (feat. Corbin)
6. BATHROOM (skit)
7. GO (feat. Juice WRLD)
8. TELL ME WHY
9. SAME THING
10. NEW GUY (skit)
11. ERASE U
12. RUNNING
13. WISH YOU WELL (skit)
14. NEED YOU MOST (So Sick)
15. SELFISH

Via HNHH

