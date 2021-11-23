Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Kid LAROI Says He Doesn’t Consider TikTok When Making Music

Posted By on November 23, 2021

LAROI is currently working on his debut album.

The Kid LAROI has been one of the artists that has benefitted the most from the TikTok era of the past few years. His music, geared towards young hip-hop and pop fans, has been creatively utilized for dance crazes and trends on the app.

While LAROI is currently on hiatus from social media right now to work on his debut album, he stopped by GQ recently for a photoshoot and quick interview. Released this morning (Nov. 23), the interview touched on LAROI’s relationship with TikTok, and he spoke on if it inspires him in the music process: “I don’t pay attention to any of it. I’ll watch them sometimes when I’m bored.”

He added that he usually only sees TikToks when his girlfriend shows them to him. 

Many music fans may find this hard to believe, considering he has been a pioneer for TikTok’s marriage with modern pop music. His first ever hit “Addison Rae” in March 2020 quite literally is inspired by TikTok’s first dance star and celebrity Addison Rae.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Most recently, his TikTok viral hit with Justin Bieber “Stay” has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 straight weeks, and spent a week at No. 1. The mixtape the song was included on F**K LOVE also achieved No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Contrasting this trend, Adele recently said she neglected to cater to TikTok when creating her new album 30, which is about to shatter the first week sales record for 2021. Perhaps these pop stars are starting to see a negative connotation when associated with TikTok. 

Do you believe LAROI?

[Via]
Via HNHH

