Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
66
0
Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12084
1
Wiz Khalifa
1773
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Kid LAROI Shares The Last Gems Juice WRLD Gave Him

Posted By on January 28, 2021

The newcomer is opening up about the success of their collaboration and what his late friend and mentor taught him before his passing.

The Kid LAROI debuted on the scene back in early 2020 and has been enjoying a steady stream of success, in part thanks to his mentor Juice WRLD co-sign. The young Australian-born rapper debut mixtape F*ck Love landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, with his biggest hit to date being from his “Go” collaboration with Juice. Speaking about his mentor, LAROI opened up about his relationship with his late friend and mentor, as well as how he owes much of his artistry to observing the Chicago rapper before his passing.  

During an interview with Our Generation Music, LAROI disclosed how he learned the ropes from Juice. “I would observe a lot of the shit he was doing,” LAROI said about his time spent working with Juice. “Just being around him, I’ve always been a quiet person depending on who I’m around, but I don’t like to speak a lot, especially when I could be observing something great.”

LAROI continued, “So I was just observing a lot of the stuff he did. People always think he gave me a fucking rule book on how to record, but it was really just me observing. The stuff that he told me out of his mouth was just personal shit and life shit and how to navigate feelings and stuff like that.”

The 17-year-old elaborated on watching Juice work in the studio, which has continued to inspire his musical output to this day. Check out the full interview from the successful rising star below. 

The teenager surpassed both Kendrick Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert in monthly Spotify listeners in the past few months, so the “Without You” singer is surely here to stay for at least a little while. 

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
66 525 5
0
Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
66
0
Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date
93
0
The Weeknd Is Over Grammy Snub: “I Suck At Giving Speeches Anyway”
106
0
Lil Baby Predicts The Future Top 3 Emcees
93
0
The Kid LAROI Shares The Last Gems Juice WRLD Gave Him
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Peter Rosenberg Feat. Flee Lord & Stove God Cooks Marcus Smart
79
0
Rakim R.A.K.I.M
146
0
Meek Mill & Leslie Grace Conga
172
0
Dizzy Wright Sexy Lady
172
0
Big Moochie Grape Anthony Davis
318
0
Enny Ask About Me Freestyle
212
0
Trapboy Freddy Hypocrite
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
93
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date
The Weeknd Is Over Grammy Snub: “I Suck At Giving Speeches Anyway”