The Kid LAROI Shares The Last Gems Juice WRLD Gave Him

The Kid LAROI debuted on the scene back in early 2020 and has been enjoying a steady stream of success, in part thanks to his mentor Juice WRLD co-sign. The young Australian-born rapper debut mixtape F*ck Love landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, with his biggest hit to date being from his “Go” collaboration with Juice. Speaking about his mentor, LAROI opened up about his relationship with his late friend and mentor, as well as how he owes much of his artistry to observing the Chicago rapper before his passing.

During an interview with Our Generation Music, LAROI disclosed how he learned the ropes from Juice. “I would observe a lot of the shit he was doing,” LAROI said about his time spent working with Juice. “Just being around him, I’ve always been a quiet person depending on who I’m around, but I don’t like to speak a lot, especially when I could be observing something great.”

LAROI continued, “So I was just observing a lot of the stuff he did. People always think he gave me a fucking rule book on how to record, but it was really just me observing. The stuff that he told me out of his mouth was just personal shit and life shit and how to navigate feelings and stuff like that.”

The 17-year-old elaborated on watching Juice work in the studio, which has continued to inspire his musical output to this day. Check out the full interview from the successful rising star below.

The teenager surpassed both Kendrick Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert in monthly Spotify listeners in the past few months, so the “Without You” singer is surely here to stay for at least a little while.