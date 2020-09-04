Rap Basement

The LOX & DMX Tease New Collaboration On The Way

Posted By on September 4, 2020

Following the release of “Living Off Xperience,” The LOX and DMX connect on Apple Music to lay out their plans for the future.

The LOX recently blessed the game with their fourth studio album Living Off Xperience, an album that spawned a miniature Ruff Ryders reunion on the explosive lead single “Bout Shit.” Now, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch took some time to chop it up with Ebro Darden on Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, where they opened up about their latest album, working with X after all these years, their Griselda collab track “Think Of The LOX,” and signing a deal with Roc Nation.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In an interesting bit of behind-the-scenes trivia, Jadakiss reveals that “Think Of The LOX” with Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn originally sported a different instrumental. Unfortunately, sample clearance issues meant that Large Professor had to step up with some last-minute wizardry. “The actual beat that we used, we had sample clearance problems, and we needed him to cook up a new one,” explains Jada. “And that joint you hear right now is the new one he cooked up. So shout out to Large Pro for working like a professional under a last-minute window. He came back with a monster joint.”  

Around the 5:30 mark, DMX hops into the chat, remarking that he’s technically still asleep. After fielding a wholesome message of support from Ebro, DMX reveals that he’s been steadily working in the studio with Swizz Beatz. “I’m grateful to be blessed with an active imagination,” says X, when asked about his writing process. “There’s always something to write about. The LOX is on the album as well.”

The reveal prompts Jada to chime in, teasing that they “got a mean one” on the record. DMX continues to hype the upcoming collaboration, singling out Sheek Louch with some praise. “I don’t know if I told you Sheek, but you killed that verse though. Killed it!” Confirming that the record is nearly complete, he reflects that “it feels like just yesterday” he and The LOX were putting in work during their respective come-ups. And like that, he’s gone, leaving with a message that will likely leave a lasting impression. 

Check out the clip below, and for more from The LOX — peep our own exclusive interview with the legendary group right here

Via HNHH

