The LOX Reveals “Living Off Xperience” Release Date & DMX Feature

Posted By on August 13, 2020

The LOX reveal details about their new album “Living Off Xperience,” featuring DMX, Swizz Beatz and more.

Hip-hop’s OGs have continued to produce quality music, and The Lox is no exception. Despite having been in the game for over twenty years, Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch have remained prolificLiving Off Xperience, their first project since 2016’s Filthy America…It’s Beautiful.

“NEW MUDERFUXN LOX !!! 8/28!!!!!!” writes Styles. “Pre order 8/19!!!” The project will be released via Roc Nation, and production will come from Swizz Beatz, araabMUZIK, Large Professor, and Scott Storch. While not much has been confirmed about the guest roster, it would appear we’re getting a mini Ruff Ryders reunion — look for DMX to appear on the upcoming single “Bout Shit,” which drops on Friday, August 19th. 

The crew took to Instagram to share the official album cover, and for those eager to hear a taste of X and the LOX’s upcoming single, you can check out a snippet of the track below — if the Double R factor wasn’t enough to excite on its own, wait until that DMX growl hits. All things considered, fans of Jada, Styles, and Sheek have a lot to look forward to these days — check out the Living Off Xperience round-up below, and sound off — are you excited for the group’s fourth studio album?

 

Via HNHH

