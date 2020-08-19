Rap Basement

The LOX Share Tracklist For “Living Off Xperience” Album Ft. DMX & More

Posted By on August 18, 2020

The LOX share the tracklist for their new album “Living Off Xperience” ft. DMX, Conway & more.

It’s been four years since we got the last album from the LOX but rest assured, they’ve been working. The iconic trio hailing from Yonkers have been busy with their Juices 4 Life venture while also dropping off tons of solo music. Jadakiss dropped Ignatius in 2019 while Sheek Louch released Gorillaween Vol. 2 and Beast Mode Vol. 2.Styles P released his latest project, Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm.

The pair have united for a brand new album titled, Living Off Xperience due out later this month. Kicking off the campaign with the singles, “Love & Loyalty” and “Gave It To ‘Em,” they unleashed the tracklist for the project. As they previously announced, DMX will reunite with them for the song, “Bout Shit.” The project has fourteen songs in total with appearances from T-Pain, Jeremih, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Clat Dub, Dyce Payne, and Oswin Benjamin. Though the producers have yet to be revealed, Statik Selectah seemingly hinted that he produced track eight on the project.

What song are you most excited to hear off of The LOX’s Living Off Experience? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and check out the full tracklist below. 

  1. Gave It To Em
  2. Move
  3. Bout Shit ft. Dmx
  4. Testify
  5. Miss You Ft. T-Pain
  6. Story
  7. Do To Me ft. Jeremih
  8. Come Back
  9. Think Of The Lox ft. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher
  10. My America ft. Oswin Benjamin
  11. Net Worth
  12. Dirty Dirty Ft. Clay Dub
  13. Commitment Ft. Dyce Payne
  14. Loyalty And Love

Via HNHH

