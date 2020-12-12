Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Music Industry Reportedly Lost $30 Billion In 2020
106
0
Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Fans Dive Into Early 2000s Nostalgia Ahead Of “Verzuz”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1231
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
993
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Music Industry Reportedly Lost $30 Billion In 2020

Posted By on December 12, 2020

Covid destroyed the music industry.

If you think you’re upset about the lack of live music shows in 2020, trust us, music executives are even more enraged. According to a recent report by Pollstar, the music industry took a hit of roughly $30 billion this year. The reported calculated losses of $9.7 billion at the box office, where music makes a killing on movies and movie soundtracks. An extra $20 billion was lost from merch, sponsorships, concessions, restaurants, hotels, and more.

“It’s been an extraordinarily difficult year for the events industry, which has been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. As painful as it is to chronicle the adversity and loss our industry and many of our colleagues faced, we understand it is a critical undertaking toward facilitating our recovery, which is thankfully on the horizon,” Ray Waddell, president of Oak View Group’s Media & Conferences Division, which oversees Pollstar and VenuesNow, said in a statement.

“With vaccines, better testing, new safety and sanitization protocols, smart ticketing and other innovations, the live industry will be ramping up in the coming months, and we’re sure that at this time next year we’ll have a very different story to tell.” Endless concerts were canceled and festivals were postponed this year, which also led to record losses for venues.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Fans Dive Into Early 2000s Nostalgia Ahead Of “Verzuz”
146 525 11
0
Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” First Week Sales Projections Are In
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

The Music Industry Reportedly Lost $30 Billion In 2020
106
0
Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Fans Dive Into Early 2000s Nostalgia Ahead Of “Verzuz”
146
0
Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” First Week Sales Projections Are In
212
0
Benny The Butcher Reveals His Foot Doesn’t Work After Shooting
185
0
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Is A Classic, Says Givenchy Creative Director
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kembe X Feat. Guapdad 4000 Too Bad
106
0
MF Doom & BADBADNOTGOOD The Chocolate Conquistadors
106
0
Kid Cudi She Knows This
119
0
Jack Harlow Keep It Light
132
0
Lakeyah Feat. City Girls Female Goat
119
0
G-Eazy Feat. Goody Grace Years To Go
146
0
Y2K Feat. bbno$ Wawawa
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
159
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
132
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Music Industry Reportedly Lost $30 Billion In 2020
Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Fans Dive Into Early 2000s Nostalgia Ahead Of “Verzuz”
Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” First Week Sales Projections Are In