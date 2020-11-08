Rap Basement

The Notorious B.I.G. Inducted Into The Rock Hall Of Fame

Posted By on November 8, 2020

Jay-Z, Nas, Diddy & more honored Biggie Smalls during his induction into the Rock Hall Of Fame induction

No matter who claims that they’re the King Of New York, that title will always belong to the late Biggie Smalls.The Notorious B.I.G. shifted the game with only one album out during his lifetime. Last night, friends, fans, and family of the late Notorious B.I.G. got to celebrate his impact as he was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The ceremony was broadcasted on HBO and you could watch the tribute on HBO Max.

It wouldn’t be right if Diddy wasn’t involved. The Bad Boy boss saw the potential in Biggie, signing the Brooklyn rapper to his label in 1993. Diddy inducted Biggie Smalls, along with Jay-Z, Nas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Big just wanted to be biggest, he wanted to be the best, he wanted to have influence and impact people in a positive way, and that clearly has been done all over the world,” Diddy said, per Pitchfork. “Nobody has come close to the way Biggie sounds, to the way he raps, to the frequency that he hits. Tonight we are inducting the greatest rapper of all time into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Notorious B.I.G. representing Brooklyn, New York, we up in here!”

While archival footage of Hov comparing Big to Alfred Hitchcock was included in the induction, Nas praised Biggie for setting a precedent for New York rappers to gain commercial success. Finally, Biggie’s kids, his son CJ and his daughter T’yanna, and his mother Voletta Wallace shared some words in honor of the recognition.


Des Willie/Redferns/Getty Images

“I’m honored to share his name and his dedication to Black music, creativity, self-expression, and Black freedom. I love you, Meemaw. Thanks for teaching us who Christopher Wallace was as a son, friend, poet, artist, and father. We love you Meemaw. We love you dad. Brooklyn, we did it!” CJ declared in the closing clip. 

Biggie Smalls joins Whitney Houston, the Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, T. Rex, and Nine Inch Nails. RIP Big! 

[Via]

Via HNHH

