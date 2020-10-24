Rap Basement

The Official On The Come Up Playlist: Mulatto, Lil Keed, Fivio Foreign & More

Posted By on October 24, 2020

A highlight of the amazing talent featured on this season of “On The Come Up.”

We just kicked off the latest season of On The Come UpThe series formally introduces some of the hottest new names emerging in hip-hop to the world, giving you the chance to know them a bit better. We’ve been rolling out new episodes over the past few weeks and most recently, we rolled out our episode with Atlanta’s first female solo rap star to go Gold, Mulatto. She dove in deep into her history as a rapper, revealing the answer we all wanted to know: Did Gucci Mane really try to sign her?

Though we typically give you our Fire Emoji playlist, we’re here to bless you with On The Come Up: The Official Playlist. Highlighting many of the new talents that had a major breakout this year, such as Fivio Foreign, Money Man, Blacc Zac, and more, our Spotify playlist offers some singles and deep cuts from the new generation of rappers. 

Of course, the playlist doesn’t solely consist of the new crop of artists. We also have a few highlights from On The Come Up alumni who’ve gone on to do incredible things through their career, as predicted. 

Check out HotNewHipHop’s official On The Come Up playlist below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

