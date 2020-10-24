The Official On The Come Up Playlist: Mulatto, Lil Keed, Fivio Foreign & More

We just kicked off the latest season of On The Come Up. The series formally introduces some of the hottest new names emerging in hip-hop to the world, giving you the chance to know them a bit better. We’ve been rolling out new episodes over the past few weeks and most recently, we rolled out our episode with Atlanta’s first female solo rap star to go Gold, Mulatto. She dove in deep into her history as a rapper, revealing the answer we all wanted to know: Did Gucci Mane really try to sign her?

Though we typically give you our Fire Emoji playlist, we’re here to bless you with On The Come Up: The Official Playlist. Highlighting many of the new talents that had a major breakout this year, such as Fivio Foreign, Money Man, Blacc Zac, and more, our Spotify playlist offers some singles and deep cuts from the new generation of rappers.

Of course, the playlist doesn’t solely consist of the new crop of artists. We also have a few highlights from On The Come Up alumni who’ve gone on to do incredible things through their career, as predicted.

Check out HotNewHipHop’s official On The Come Up playlist below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.

