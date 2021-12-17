Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Roots Bassist Leonard “Hub” Hubbard Passes Away At 62
132
0
Lizzo Says Going Viral Does Not Equal Having A Successful Song
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
1800
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
821
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Roots Bassist Leonard “Hub” Hubbard Passes Away At 62

Posted By on December 16, 2021

His stepdaughter shared that “it happened quickly.”

Hip Hop is mourning a devastating loss today (December 16), after reports surfaced stating that one of its icons had passed away. Leonard “Hub” Hubbard is a familiar talent in the industry as he is one of the early members of The Roots. The Philadelphia collective is one of the most respected groups in the industry, and fans are saddened to learn that Hubs succumbed to cancer.

“The cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 2007,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

LEonard Hubbard
William Thomas Cain / Stringer / Getty Images

The publication stated that Hubbard’s loved ones revealed he had been in remission until last month. Although the 62-year-old left The Roots in 2007, he had been a member since 1992 when the band was first dubbed Square Roots. His stepdaughter, India Owens, said, “It happened quickly. He didn’t suffer a lot.”

There are sure to be more tributes to Hubbard in the future, but The Roots honored their fallen friend on Instagram with a touching message. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” they wrote of their bass player. “May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub.”

“He wanted to be known for the type of music he was composing,” said Hub’s wife, Stephanie Hubbard. “And before he died, he was sitting there at night listening to the music, and he was so happy with it.”

We offer our sincerest condolences to Hub’s loved ones during this difficult time.


[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lizzo Says Going Viral Does Not Equal Having A Successful Song
119 525 9
0
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Jingle Ball Show After Team Was Exposed To COVID
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

The Roots Bassist Leonard “Hub” Hubbard Passes Away At 62
132
0
Lizzo Says Going Viral Does Not Equal Having A Successful Song
119
0
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Jingle Ball Show After Team Was Exposed To COVID
225
0
Kid Cudi Reveals The Origin Of His Stage Name During Interview With Jimmy Fallon
278
0
Rick Ross “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been” Review
463
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Cudi Feat. Pharrell Surfin'
93
0
Tierra Whack Heaven
265
0
SAINt JHN The Best Part Of Life
318
0
Jacquees Feat. 2 Chainz Land Of The Free
503
0
Chris Webby Feat. DMX We Up
344
0
Rvssian & Future Feat. Lil Baby M&M
609
0
Kodak Black Love & War
860
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection
119
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1125
1
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
781
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Roots Bassist Leonard “Hub” Hubbard Passes Away At 62
Lizzo Says Going Viral Does Not Equal Having A Successful Song
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Jingle Ball Show After Team Was Exposed To COVID