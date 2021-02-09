Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill’s REFORM Announces New CEO To Replace Van Jones
93
0
Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12864
1
Wiz Khalifa
2091
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Passes Away At 76

Posted By on February 9, 2021

The musical legend passed away early Tuesday morning.

It is with heavy hearts we are reporting the passing of outspoken Mary Wilson, the co-founder of Motown’s iconic girl band The Supremes. She was 76 years old. The Detroit-bred songstress’ longtime publicist Jay Schwartz confirmed her passing in a statement early Tuesday morning (February 9). According to him, Wilson passed away suddenly in her Las Vegas home on Monday. 

At this time, her cause of death has yet to be revealed. Funeral services will also be held privately because of strict COVID-19 restrictions, but Schwartz noted that a public memorial for the music icon is planned for later this year. 


George Stroud/Daily Express/Getty Images

Wilson, along with Diana Ross, Florence Ballard, formed the lineup of the iconic Motown girl band back in the 60s. The legendary pop and soul trio was known for their silky vocals and snazzy synchronized choreography and quickly became the premier act for the Berry Gordy founded label. The group was so successful Wilson even earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. 

“I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family, I am reminded that each day is a gift,” Ross, who often shared a publicly heated relationship with Wilson penned in a tweet Tuesday morning. “I have so many wonderful memories of our time together “The Supremes ” will live on in our hearts.”

Gordy released a statement on Monday night shortly following her death as well. “I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supreme,” he said. “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’  Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others.”

 

Our prayers go out to Wilson’s family and loved ones, and may her soul rest in power. 


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Meek Mill’s REFORM Announces New CEO To Replace Van Jones
93 525 7
0
Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill’s REFORM Announces New CEO To Replace Van Jones
93
0
Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes
93
0
Moneybagg Yo Flexes Huge Winnings From Super Bowl LV
93
0
Migos Return To “Culture 3” Grind After Super Bowl Field Trip
93
0
SZA Shares A List Of Every Single Thing She’s Allergic To
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil West & PpgCasper Go-Kart
79
0
Popcaan Win
106
0
Digga D Feat. AJ Tracey Bringing It Back
212
0
Mir Fontane Call J. Cole
291
0
Brent Faiyaz Feat. Purr Circles
132
0
Slim Thug #BlackQueen
146
0
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Lose Lose
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
424
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
238
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill’s REFORM Announces New CEO To Replace Van Jones
Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes
Moneybagg Yo Flexes Huge Winnings From Super Bowl LV