The Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Passes Away At 76

It is with heavy hearts we are reporting the passing of outspoken Mary Wilson, the co-founder of Motown’s iconic girl band The Supremes. She was 76 years old. The Detroit-bred songstress’ longtime publicist Jay Schwartz confirmed her passing in a statement early Tuesday morning (February 9). According to him, Wilson passed away suddenly in her Las Vegas home on Monday.

At this time, her cause of death has yet to be revealed. Funeral services will also be held privately because of strict COVID-19 restrictions, but Schwartz noted that a public memorial for the music icon is planned for later this year.



George Stroud/Daily Express/Getty Images

Wilson, along with Diana Ross, Florence Ballard, formed the lineup of the iconic Motown girl band back in the 60s. The legendary pop and soul trio was known for their silky vocals and snazzy synchronized choreography and quickly became the premier act for the Berry Gordy founded label. The group was so successful Wilson even earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

“I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family, I am reminded that each day is a gift,” Ross, who often shared a publicly heated relationship with Wilson penned in a tweet Tuesday morning. “I have so many wonderful memories of our time together “The Supremes ” will live on in our hearts.”

Gordy released a statement on Monday night shortly following her death as well. “I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supreme,” he said. “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’ Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others.”

Our prayers go out to Wilson’s family and loved ones, and may her soul rest in power.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF