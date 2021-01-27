The Trailer For ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’ Docuseries Has Arrived: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine is one of the most controversial figures in rap and pop culture in general in recent years. After his high profile federal case that earned him the reputation of a “snitch,” the rapper will be the subject of a new documentary series developed by Showtime titled, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Set to premiere next month, the three-part docuseries will highlight the Brooklyn emcees peculiar rise to becoming a chart-topping rapper.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The series is produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone, and Lightbox and directed by Karam Gill, who previously directed 2002’s Ice Cold and 2017’s G-Funk. It will be narrated by Giancarlo Esposito and features footage of the rapper when he was only known as Daniel Hernandez and promises an in-depth look at his origins in addition to a post-prison interview with the rapper. Based on Stephen Witt’s Rolling Stone article, “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain,” the show will also explore his provocation of people online and inclusion of gang members in his visuals.

“We live in an attention economy. A digital culture that can empower people with no talent or morals to become famous,” Gill said. “This series is bigger than 6ix9ine. It’s a cautionary tale about manufactured celebrity and how when our society allows Supervillains to rise, the collateral damage can be massive. In the era of Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection, understanding and analyzing these stories is extremely important.”

Check out the trailer below and drop a comment letting us know if you’ll be tuning in. The series is set to premiere on Showtime on February 21st at 10 pm with new episodes every Sunday. It will also be available for on-demand streaming on the same day.