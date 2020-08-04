Rap Basement

The Weeknd Announces Collab With Juice WRLD Drops This Week

Posted By on August 4, 2020

XO + 999.

Juice WRLD was really on his way to becoming one of the biggest artists in the world. He was smashing streaming numbers and still is even more after his passing. We received his posthumous album Legends Never Die just a few weeks back which became one of the highest-selling albums of the year.

Earlier this month, Lil Bibby shared a very promising hint that the collaboration with Juice WRLD and The Weeknd was in the stash. Though he didn’t elaborate on anything, it did seem like enough to confirm the existence of the song itself. This Thursday, the collaboration will be hitting DSPs. The Weeknd hit the ‘Gram with a photo of Juice WRLD with the caption, “XO + 999 Thursday Night.” 

The Weeknd revealed little details about the single. Given that both artists have dominated sales and streaming numbers this year, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least if we saw it skyrocket to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week. It would barely be surprising if that maintained that position for the weeks that followed.

Lil Bibby previously confirmed that a deluxe edition to Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die will be arriving. Perhaps the new track with The Weeknd will be included in it. 

Via HNHH

