Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
53
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With “Blinding Lights”

Posted By on January 5, 2021

Fair to say “Blinding Lights” is a smash hit.

After his fourth album After Hours recieved a huge snub at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards and the drama that followed, The Weeknd has been steadily preparing to debut some new politically-inspired music. The success of “Blinding Lights” alone is enough to prove that the awards committee purposely failed to nominate him in any category, and he has already called them out for it. The single went on to become The Weeknd’s fifth number-one single in the United States, climbing from its debut at number 11 way back in December of 2019. 

Now, the song is breaking another Billboard record as the highest re-entry in Hot 100 Chart history after it entered again at number three this week. The song has already spent 43 weeks in the top ten, breaking the record for the most time spent in that region of the chart since the beginning of the chart’s history. The Weeknd‘s manager and XO member Cash shared a snap of the record to Instagram, adding it’s a “great way to start the year.” 

The Toronto-born artist is scheduled to perform at The Super Bown LV halftime show this year in February, and fans predict the performance will help boost the single back to the number one position. As fans also pointed out, “Blinding Lights” has now charted in three separate years on the Billboard charts since it first debuted in December 2019. 

Congratulations to The Weeknd for earning yet another chart record!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
53 525 4
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
53
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming
185
0
Drake Producer Cardo Clears Up Possible “CLB” Release Date Speculation
159
0
The Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With “Blinding Lights”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Saiyan Bussdown
53
0
Westside Gunn, Wale & Smoke DZA The Hurt Business
119
0
Stunna 4 Vegas What It Do
172
0
K Camp Don't Drink Dasani
132
0
Conway & Big Ghost LTD Toast
146
0
Soulja Boy Pandemic
225
0
Madlib Hopprock
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
371
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
437
0
Mama’s Baby
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming