The Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With “Blinding Lights”

After his fourth album After Hours recieved a huge snub at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards and the drama that followed, The Weeknd has been steadily preparing to debut some new politically-inspired music. The success of “Blinding Lights” alone is enough to prove that the awards committee purposely failed to nominate him in any category, and he has already called them out for it. The single went on to become The Weeknd’s fifth number-one single in the United States, climbing from its debut at number 11 way back in December of 2019.

Now, the song is breaking another Billboard record as the highest re-entry in Hot 100 Chart history after it entered again at number three this week. The song has already spent 43 weeks in the top ten, breaking the record for the most time spent in that region of the chart since the beginning of the chart’s history. The Weeknd‘s manager and XO member Cash shared a snap of the record to Instagram, adding it’s a “great way to start the year.”

The Toronto-born artist is scheduled to perform at The Super Bown LV halftime show this year in February, and fans predict the performance will help boost the single back to the number one position. As fans also pointed out, “Blinding Lights” has now charted in three separate years on the Billboard charts since it first debuted in December 2019.

Congratulations to The Weeknd for earning yet another chart record!