Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Weeknd Calls For Justice For Jacob Blake With VMA Acceptance Speech
106
0
DaBaby References Protests & COVID-19 With VMA Performance
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
768
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
688
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Calls For Justice For Jacob Blake With VMA Acceptance Speech

Posted By on August 30, 2020

The Weeknd used his speech at the VMAs to call for justice for Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

The Weeknd used his platform at the Video Music Awards, after winning Best R&B VMA for his After Hours single “Blinding Lights,” to advocate for justice for Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

The Weeknd, VMAsCindy Ord / Getty Images

The singer spoke for just under 20 seconds, implying that the recent killings are weighing on his mental: “It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I’m just gonna say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” he told the audience.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers executing a no-knock search warrant at her apartment. Officers fatally shot Taylor who was in her bed during the unannounced break-in. The shooting sparked protests across the nation. 

Blake was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin while attempting to enter his vehicle. Blake is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down after being shot at seven times. The shooting prompted NBA players to go on strike amidst the playoffs. They returned to play Saturday, having settled on several agreements with ownership, including that NBA stadiums be used as voting centers for the upcoming presidential election in November.

Check back later tonight to see other winners from the event.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

DaBaby References Protests & COVID-19 With VMA Performance
172 525 13
0
YBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release Date
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

The Weeknd Calls For Justice For Jacob Blake With VMA Acceptance Speech
106
0
DaBaby References Protests & COVID-19 With VMA Performance
172
0
YBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release Date
199
0
Jhene Aiko & Summer Walker Top Spotify’s Most Streamed R&B Artists List For 2020
251
0
Big Sean, Conway & Cordae’s Shine On This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
225
1
More News

Trending Songs

G Perico That Time
119
0
Patrik High End
146
0
Kanye West Feat. Nas & Really Doe We Major
199
0
Sada Baby Feat. 28AV Twin Chops
159
0
Dutchavelli Bando Diaries
159
1
Topic x A7S Feat. Lil Baby Why Do You Lie To Me
199
0
Chanel West Coast No Plans
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
251
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
304
0
Lil Keed “Tighten Up” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Weeknd Calls For Justice For Jacob Blake With VMA Acceptance Speech
DaBaby References Protests & COVID-19 With VMA Performance
YBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release Date