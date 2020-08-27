Rap Basement

The Weeknd Calls “My Dear Melancholy” A “Cathartic” Project Following Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez Breakups

Posted By on August 26, 2020

The singer wouldn’t confirm that the 2018 project is about his famous exes, but he said the record made him feel better.

It isn’t uncommon for singers to pour out their hearts into their art. Regardless of the genre, some of our favorite classics are birthed from real-life experiences, including many of The Weeknd‘s songs. Recently, the XO Records mogul sat down for an interview with Esquire and he was asked about his 2018 release, My Dear Melancholy. The singer faced questions about what inspired him to create the EP as the interviewer danced around whether or not his high-profile relationships with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez were a factor.

The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, My Dear Melancholy, Esqiure
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The seven-track, 25-minute project was a hit among fans, but some wished that The Weeknd would have added a few more songs. “The reason why it was so short is like, I think I just had nothing else to say on this . . . whatever . . . . It was just like this cathartic piece of art,” he told the publication. “And yeah, it was short, because that’s all I had to say on this situation,”

The Weeknd added that the process of creating My Dear Melancholy “of course” made him feel better. “I mean, that would have sucked if I didn’t.” Then, the Canadian singer was directly asked if the album was about his famous exes and he pulled out those famous last words: No comment. However, it’s clear that he put all of his heartbroken feelings on wax.

[via]
Via HNHH

