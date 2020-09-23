Rap Basement

The Weeknd Compared To Prince By Elton John In Time 100 Feature

Posted By on September 23, 2020

The Toronto singer is one of eight cover stars for the annual Time 100 issue.

September has been good to The Weeknd.

Only a couple of days after breaking a Billboard record for the most weeks spent in the Top 5 of the Hot 100, the singer was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2020. 

He is joined by Megan Thee Stallion as one of eight cover stars for the magazine’s annual issue, which compiles a list of people responsible for changing the world in some way, whether good or bad. 

He was celebrated in a tribute written by legendary singer Elton John, who wrote that he was struck by the singer’s “incredible imagination” and laconic personality, hailing “Blinding Lights” as “2020’s best pop single.”

“This year, I met Abel Tesfaye, who performs as the Weeknd, at an Oscars party,” he wrote. “He said I would be excited when I heard his new album, After Hours, but didn’t tell me why. That seemed to sum him up. He’s a mysterious figure in an era when mystery is rare in pop.”

He praised the Toronto singer’s versatility, willingness to experiment, and ability to translate that experimentation into commercial success, comparing him to Prince.

“He has so many different types of music tucked up his sleeve that he incorporates into his vision. He’s not interested in commerciality for commerciality’s sake, but he’s one of the biggest-streaming artists on Spotify,” John’s piece read. “Like Prince, he marches to his own beat. That’s an exemplary way for an artist to be.”

The singer celebrated the news on Instagram, thanking John for his words.

In addition to Megan and The Weeknd, the list also features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michael B. Jordan, and Dwyane Wade. You can check out Elton John’s piece on The Weeknd here.

Via HNHH

