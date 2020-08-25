Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Explains Dark Meaning Of “Blinding Lights”

August 25, 2020

The Weeknd explains that his hit single “Blinding Lights” is actually about drunk driving and being blinded by the traffic lights, clarifying that he does not promote driving under the influence.

Once again, The Weeknd has a hit single with a dark meaning that the Karens of the world would likely not approve of if they ever found out.

“Blinding Lights” has been a mainstay on the Billboard Hot 100 since it first premiered six months ago. The song is one of The Weeknd’s most successful records ever, anchoring the success of his new album After Hours. As it continues to hover around the Top 5 on the charts, Abel chose now as the perfect moment to explain the dark undertone to the song.

Much like “Can’t Feel My Face” is actually a song about cocaine and substance abuse, “Blinding Lights” is similarly dark.


Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

In his new feature story with Esquire, he revealed the true meaning of the song and video.

“‘Blinding Lights’ [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights,” he says in the profile. “But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”

Obviously, drinking and driving is not condonable. The Weeknd knows that, and the song is indeed a bop, but that doesn’t mean that he wants his fans to experience the feeling for themselves. Don’t drink and drive, y’all.

[via]

Via HNHH

