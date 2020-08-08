Rap Basement

The Weeknd Fans Complain His TikTok Interactive Virtual Concert Was Too Short

Posted By on August 7, 2020

The app also allegedly crashed at one point because too many people were answering an interactive question.

It was a TikTok takeover on the popular social media app. As President Donald Trump threatens to ban the Chinese-owned app unless it sells to an American company in the near future, TikTok users spent their Friday evening enjoying a virtual concert by The Weeknd. At the stroke of midnight, The Weeknd shared his collaborative single “Smile” with the late Juice WRLD, a track that has been dominating streaming services all day long. On TikTok, it’s reported not only did the Grammy Award-winning singer preview new music, but when he asked fans a question, it crashed the app’s server.

The concert was interactive, so questions would occasionally come up on the screen, including one asking if The Weeknd should “lick a frog,” prompting so many responses that things went a little haywire for TikTok. The trippy, virtual concert was unlike any other, but some viewers weren’t happy to see that it lasted less than 30 minutes. However, everyone pretty much agreed that the visuals were incredible. Fans stormed various other social media platforms to document their experience, so you know we collected a few responses for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below.

Via HNHH

