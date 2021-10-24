The Weeknd & Majid Jordan Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

We’re back with our weekly picks for this week’s R&B Season playlist where we highlight the best new drops in the genre. Friday was a particularly busy day for hip-hop but we received some solid new music from some of our favorites in R&B. For starters, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s brand new collaboration finally came through. While the Toronto-based singer has been teasing a new album, Swedish House Mafia enlisted the Weeknd for their new single, “Moth To A Flame.” It would not be surprising if SHM helps shape The Weeknd’s next project.

OVO Sound is coming through with new heat this fall and Majid Jordan just blessed us with their latest body of work, Wildest Dreams. This week, they slid in two cuts off of the album for our R&B Season playlist including the previously released single, “Summer Rain” and the album’s titular track. Press play on both of those tunes and peep our latest interview with them here.

Other additions on this week’s playlist include the latest from Pink $weats, “Nothing Feels Better” and GENERA8ION’s new collab with 070 Shake, “Neo Surf.”

Check out our R&B Season playlist below and make sure you subscribe to HotNewHipHop on Spotify for more playlists.