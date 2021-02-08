Rap Basement

The Weeknd & Mike Tyson Connect At Super Bowl

Posted By on February 8, 2021

The worlds of music and sports collided as The Weeknd chopped it up with Iron Mike Tyson at the 55th Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, securing Tom Brady the seventh ring of his career. And while many Buccs fans had ample cause for celebrations, with the opposite holding true for heartbroken Chiefs fans, most found common ground on the topic of The Weeknd‘s extravagant halftime show. After contributing seven million of his own money to assist the production, The Weeknd cemented his legacy to millions of viewers as he performed a timeline of his classic tunes amidst pyrotecnics and elaborate choreography.

The Weeknd

 Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images

While the entire event was admittedly marred by the looming presence of COVID-19, that didn’t stop fans and celebrities alike from connecting. As it happens, The Weeknd‘s historic night was made all the more so, as the Canadian hitmaker found himself connecting with one of the most formidable athletes of all time: Iron Mike Tyson. Though it’s not clear as to what led up to the meet-up, The Weeknd’s manager Cash shared a picture and deemed the occasion to be “legendary.”

If it wasn’t already clear, The Weeknd is easily one of the music industry’s biggest superstars — seeing him revisit his myriad hits through the years only serves as a reminder of how far he’s come. On that note, he recently dropped off first Greatest Hits album The Highlightsan eighteen-track compilation spanning across the entirety of his career. Did you catch The Weeknd’s big Super Bowl performance? 

Via HNHH

