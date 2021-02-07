Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto
66
0
Moneybagg Yo Claims He’s “Top 5 Fasho”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12811
1
Wiz Khalifa
2025
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto

Posted By on February 7, 2021

Toronto Mayor John Tory proclaims Feb. 7th, 2021 “The Weeknd Day.”

Football is as American as a sport can get but Canadians will see some representation on Super Bowl Sunday. Though he won’t be present at the Grammys, The Weeknd will be holding down the halftime show this year. It’s certainly an exciting moment for any artist and The Weeknd’s built up the anticipation for his performance.

Before taking the stage, the city of Toronto proclaimed Feb. 7th as “The Weeknd Day” in the city of Toronto. Mayor John Tory shared a statement on Twitter expressing his appreciation and excitement for the groundbreaking performance.

“This Sunday – on Super Bowl Sunday – we celebrate The Weeknd as he becomes the first Canadian to headline a solo halftime show and only the third Canadian ever to perform live at one of the world’s most-watched events,” the statement reads. “Toronto is proud that one of its own, The Weeknd, has achieved such enormous popularity both here at home and on the world stage. NOW THEREFORE, I, Mayor John Tory, on behalf of Toronto City Council, do hereby proclaim Feb 7th, 2021 as ‘The Weeknd Day’ in the City Of Toronto.”

In related news, The Weeknd recently announced new dates for his upcoming world tour in support of After Hours. The singer was forced to push back his 2020 dates for obvious COVID-related reasons. The majority of the dates have been pushed back to 2022 so keep your eyes peeled for that. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Moneybagg Yo Claims He’s “Top 5 Fasho”
106 525 8
0
Lil Wayne Claims He’s On A Different Level Right Now
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto
66
0
Moneybagg Yo Claims He’s “Top 5 Fasho”
106
0
Lil Wayne Claims He’s On A Different Level Right Now
119
0
Westside Gunn Announces Grand Opening Of Buffalo Kids Art Gallery
93
0
Rich The Kid Says He Paid Nearly $1 Million To Get Out Of His First Record Deal
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Moe 6Blocka Feat. 22Gz Risky
93
0
Quadie Diesel Gravy Baby
66
0
Conway & Big Ghost LTD J Batters
66
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane Ugly
93
0
Asian Doll Back In Blood (Remix)
93
0
Ghetts Feat. BackRoad Gee & PA Salieu No Mercy
172
0
Miss Lafamilia Feat. Abra Cadabra Dumb Flex (Remix)
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
199
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
199
1
Cardi B “Up” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto
Moneybagg Yo Claims He’s “Top 5 Fasho”
Lil Wayne Claims He’s On A Different Level Right Now