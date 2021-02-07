The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto

Football is as American as a sport can get but Canadians will see some representation on Super Bowl Sunday. Though he won’t be present at the Grammys, The Weeknd will be holding down the halftime show this year. It’s certainly an exciting moment for any artist and The Weeknd’s built up the anticipation for his performance.

Before taking the stage, the city of Toronto proclaimed Feb. 7th as “The Weeknd Day” in the city of Toronto. Mayor John Tory shared a statement on Twitter expressing his appreciation and excitement for the groundbreaking performance.

“This Sunday – on Super Bowl Sunday – we celebrate The Weeknd as he becomes the first Canadian to headline a solo halftime show and only the third Canadian ever to perform live at one of the world’s most-watched events,” the statement reads. “Toronto is proud that one of its own, The Weeknd, has achieved such enormous popularity both here at home and on the world stage. NOW THEREFORE, I, Mayor John Tory, on behalf of Toronto City Council, do hereby proclaim Feb 7th, 2021 as ‘The Weeknd Day’ in the City Of Toronto.”

In related news, The Weeknd recently announced new dates for his upcoming world tour in support of After Hours. The singer was forced to push back his 2020 dates for obvious COVID-related reasons. The majority of the dates have been pushed back to 2022 so keep your eyes peeled for that.