The Weeknd Postpones “After Hours” Tour & Makes It Even Bigger

When artists announce a “world tour,” they often don’t actually travel the globe. They may only have a few stops in Canada or a couple of shows in London and Paris, calling it a proper “world tour” when they’re really still only visiting two continents. The Weeknd recently announced that his upcoming After Hours tour was being postponed until next summer, but he’s doing so to expand on his original idea for the tour, actually hitting each continent (except for Antarctica, which kind of explains itself) on his upcoming After Hours Til Dawn tour, which kicks off next year.

The tour has officially been renamed, and The Weeknd has changed it from an arena tour to a stadium tour, up-sizing things. He also notes that he will be making stops across most continents, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

“The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022,” wrote the superstar performer in his announcement. “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums. Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale. New dates forthcoming.”

This seems like it has the potential to be huge. I, for one, cannot wait to see the videos of The Weeknd performing for a crowd of over 75,000 people in Saudi Arabia.

What are expecting from The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour, and will you be buying tickets to his stadium show?