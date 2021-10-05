The Weeknd Reveals New Album Is Complete

Toronto artist The Weeknd is one of the most decorated musicians in the entire world and with his most recent studio album release for After Hours, the 31-year-old created a new world for his fans to be absorbed by. An iconic performance artist, The Weeknd has been teasing his next album, tentatively titled Dawn, for weeks. During Episode 18 of Memento Mori, The Weeknd’s radio show on Apple Music 1, the artist provided an exciting update on Dawn, revealing that the album is finished but that he’s still finishing up some creative aspects behind the scenes.

Introducing the episode, The Weeknd got right into what his fans were waiting for, telling listeners that his new album is finished, but he’s just waiting on “a few characters” that are integral to the narrative to step up.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I hope y’all had a great summer. Some exciting features coming out in the fall before the album drops,” revealed the artist. “We’ll slowly be unraveling that info in the next couple months. Some Dawn updates, album is complete, only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months. But the only thing that matters is this very moment.”

Playing everything from Kanye West to Giorgio Moroder on the new episode of the show, The Weeknd explained his radio hiatus, saying, “Yes, it’s true. I am back you aren’t dreaming. You are listening to Memento Mori episode 18, after a quick hiatus. I felt like I let a lot of you down by not continuing the weekly episodes I promised, but a lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces. I’ve been settling in a new home, been shooting videos, been working on pre-productions for another world, working on music for the pre-productions for the other world, taking time to myself so I don’t completely lose my mind. But now we’re back and you are listening to the best show on Apple Music, Memento Mori episode 18. Let’s go!”



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Are you excited to hear more about Dawn? Stay tuned to HNHH for more information as it gets revealed. Listen to the Memento Mori Episode 18 playlist below.