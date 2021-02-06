The Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren Lotas

The Weeknd has been setting up a pretty grand scene for his upcoming Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Performance Show. He has been teasing the highly anticipated performance even more as Super Bowl Sunday inches closer, releasing a teaser for the show he pumped $7 million of his own cash into. To add to the grandiose show, the “Blinding Lights” singer has just shared a preview of his Super Bowl merchandise in collaboration with popular streetwear designers Warren Lotas and Jeff Hamilton along with Wilson Sporting Goods.

The 30-year-old took to his Instagram story to preview the collection on Saturday (February 6), with the release following later that day on his web store, the NFL’s shop, and Wilson’s site at 3 pm ET. The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, and varsity jackets with white, black, and red colorways accented with a black football. The graphics also include his XO imprint logo and a skeleton with bandages on its face, reflexive of his After Hours character.

Fans will get to experience the upcoming performance on Sunday sure to be filled with songs from the album. As for the performance, Tesfaye has promised to keep it as PG as possible.

“I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” The Weeknd said. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

Will you be tuning into the performance tomorrow? Let us know down in the comments!