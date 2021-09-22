Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Isaac Flame Flame God
926
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Reveals “The Dawn Era” Has Arrived With Kendrick Lamar Meme

Posted By on September 22, 2021

Top of the morning to “The Dawn Era.”

Around the same time that Baby Keem updated his debut album, The Melodic Blue, with three additional tracksThe Weeknd has referenced one of the project’s original viral tracks: the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “range brothers.” The song infamously leaked ahead of The Melodic Blue‘s release, but thanks to Kendrick’s quirky “top of the morning” hook, it lives on as both a meme and a standout track from Baby Keem’s debut. 

In a recent post to Instagram, The Weeknd shared a clip from American Psycho, edited with audio from “range brothers,” and the lighthearted post also appears to signal the official arrival of Abel’s long-teased “Dawn Era.”

In this image released on May 23, The Weeknd performs for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The two-part Instagram post starts with a comic strip that shows a butler opening the curtains as The Weeknd awakens and reaches for a pair of sunglasses, which look just like the ones he wore in the music video for his recent single “Take My Breath.” His butler tells him, “The Dawn is here, Master Tesfaye.”

The second slide shows the aforementioned American Psycho and Kendrick Lamar meme, which features Christian Bale’s character walking into his office while listening to Kendrick rap, “Top of the mornin’” over and over

Check out The Weeknd‘s post below.

Are you ready to experience everything that the Canadian superstar has in store for the Dawn era?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238 525 18
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown
476
0
SZA Says TDE’s Punch Told Her She’s “Losing [Her] Individuality”
172
0
Hitmaka Gets New EMPIRE Gig As Vice President Of A&R
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Roy Woods Essence (RoyMix)
172
0
BlueBucksClan When? Where?
159
0
22Gz Retaliation
132
0
Smooky Margielaa Feat. A$AP Rocky BALLERINA
172
1
Travie McCoy Love Me Back To Life
265
0
Lucky Daye Over
265
0
T-Shyne & Young Stoner Life 30 For 30
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
199
0
Roc Nation’s Bodega Flee Explains Club Scene In NYC & Miami
199
0
EST Gee feat. Lil Durk “In Town” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown