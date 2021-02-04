Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

21 Savage Jokes That Sauce Walka’s $250K Diamond Implant Is Fake
0
0
Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12692
1
Wiz Khalifa
1959
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Reveals What To Expect From Super Bowl Performance

Posted By on February 4, 2021

The Weeknd is going to be keeping things family friendly.

Sunday will be a massive day for sports fans everywhere as the Super Bowl will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with many casual fans split on who is going to take home the Lombardi trophy. As for the halftime show, The Weekend will be given the honors this year and many are looking forward to seeing what he can pull off.

Today, The Weeknd got to answer questions at a pre-Super Bowl press conference, and it was here that he spoke about what fans can expect. At one point, he was asked about any potential social justice themes, which led to Abel saying “I don’t like to spoon-feed the audience, hopefully, they can come up with some of their own theories and conclusions for what the show is saying and the story I’m telling with the performance.”

The artist also spoke on whether or not the show will be family-friendly, considering millions of people will be watching it.

“I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” The Weeknd said. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

This halftime show is poised to be a whole lot of fun and with all of the hits The Weeknd gave us in 2020, there will certainly be a lot of content to soak in on Sunday. Let us know which songs you want to see him perform, in the comments below.

The Weeknd

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24
[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79 525 6
0
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

21 Savage Jokes That Sauce Walka’s $250K Diamond Implant Is Fake
0
0
Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79
0
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
146
0
The Weeknd Reveals What To Expect From Super Bowl Performance
79
0
Iggy Azalea Posts About Her “Perfect Day” With Baby Onyx
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lucky Daye Feat. Tiana Major9 On Read
106
0
Tkay Maidza & Yung Baby Tate KIM
106
0
H.E.R. Fight For You
212
0
Baddnews Feat. Benny The Butcher Good Vibes
185
0
St. Lunatics S.T.L
119
0
Ghetts Feat. PA Salieu & BackRoad Gee No Mercy
212
0
Trey Songz Brain
331
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. DaBaby “Cry Baby” Video
159
0
Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock “Green Light” Video
172
0
G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

21 Savage Jokes That Sauce Walka’s $250K Diamond Implant Is Fake
Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”