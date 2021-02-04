The Weeknd Reveals What To Expect From Super Bowl Performance

Sunday will be a massive day for sports fans everywhere as the Super Bowl will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with many casual fans split on who is going to take home the Lombardi trophy. As for the halftime show, The Weekend will be given the honors this year and many are looking forward to seeing what he can pull off.

Today, The Weeknd got to answer questions at a pre-Super Bowl press conference, and it was here that he spoke about what fans can expect. At one point, he was asked about any potential social justice themes, which led to Abel saying “I don’t like to spoon-feed the audience, hopefully, they can come up with some of their own theories and conclusions for what the show is saying and the story I’m telling with the performance.”

The artist also spoke on whether or not the show will be family-friendly, considering millions of people will be watching it.

“I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” The Weeknd said. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

This halftime show is poised to be a whole lot of fun and with all of the hits The Weeknd gave us in 2020, there will certainly be a lot of content to soak in on Sunday. Let us know which songs you want to see him perform, in the comments below.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24