2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
106
0
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
79
0
Seven7Hardaway 7x
913
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
768
0
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers

Posted By on August 11, 2020

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO join the list of performers for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

With just a few more weeks left until the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards show, more information is starting to be revealed in terms of who will be performing for this quarantined edition of the longstanding ceremony. Following last week’s news that Doja Cat, BTS and J Balvin will be hitting the stage from home, it now appears that The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are now joining the lineup as well.

The Weeknd Roddy Ricch 2020 MTV VMAs Performers lineup
Image: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24

Hosted by Keke Palmer this year, the 2020 MTV VMAs will definitely stand out compared to past broadcasts due to the current COVID-19 lockdown — in short, no red carpet looks or a room packed with wild AF celebrities where anything can happen. While it will be a challenge to make this show extra creative in order to keep viewers tuned in, seeing what Roddy comes up with for his first VMAs show will be interesting in itself. As far as Abel is concerned, you already know we’re in for something vivid that’s sure to make headlines.

Also added to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards performers list include Maluma and CNCO. Tune in to see it all go down on Sunday, August 30 at 8 PM ET/PT.

[via]

The Weeknd Roddy Ricch 2020 MTV VMAs Performers lineup
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Via HNHH

