Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
106
0
Megan Thee Stallion Praises Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, & Eve
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
979
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
900
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Shares Unreleased “Kiss Land” Tracks & Demos: Report

Posted By on August 14, 2020

“Kiss Land” has reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes R&B chart seven years after its release, so the singer wanted to celebrate.

Take a walk down memory lane with The Weeknd. The accomplished Canadian artist is revisiting moments from his debut studio album, Kiss Land. The album was released back in 2013 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and, according to The Weeknd, was about his own fear. “When I think about Kiss Land, I think about a terrifying place,” he told Complex back in 2013. “It’s a place I’ve never been to before that I’m very unfamiliar with… That’s what Kiss Land is to me, an environment that’s just honest fear. I don’t know who I am right now and I’m doing all these outlandish things in these settings that I’m not familiar with.”

The Weeknd, Kiss Land, Apple Music, Unreleased
David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

On Thursday (August 13), The Weeknd tweeted that he would be sharing some unreleased music. “Memento mori ep9 kiss land edition
special thank you episode to the fans for showing so much love to kiss land this week. A collection of records that inspired the universe and a few songs and ideas that didn’t make the album. TOMORROW live on @applemusic at 3pmPT/6pmET/11pm GMT.”

As promised, The Weeknd premiered a series of demos and never-before-heard tracks, a gift to fans for helping Kiss Land reach the No. 1 spot on the iTunes R&B chart seven years after its release. Someone reportedly captured audio of the tracks and shared them to YouTube, so check them out below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
106 525 8
0
Megan Thee Stallion Praises Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, & Eve
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
106
0
Megan Thee Stallion Praises Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, & Eve
132
0
The Weeknd Shares Unreleased “Kiss Land” Tracks & Demos: Report
146
0
6ix9ine Spotted With Akon In L.A., Says He Loves Nipsey Hussle
119
0
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Is Already Certified Gold
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

YUNGBLUD Feat. Denzel Curry Lemonade
119
0
Russ Throne Talks
172
0
Young Dolph Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up
132
0
Smino Feat. Monte Booker & The Drums Backstage Pass
172
0
J. Cole Be Free
172
0
Zach Zoya Le Cap
132
0
Saigon Bullets-19
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
238
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
119
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
Megan Thee Stallion Praises Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, & Eve
The Weeknd Shares Unreleased “Kiss Land” Tracks & Demos: Report