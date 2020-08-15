The Weeknd Shares Unreleased “Kiss Land” Tracks & Demos: Report

Take a walk down memory lane with The Weeknd. The accomplished Canadian artist is revisiting moments from his debut studio album, Kiss Land. The album was released back in 2013 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and, according to The Weeknd, was about his own fear. “When I think about Kiss Land, I think about a terrifying place,” he told Complex back in 2013. “It’s a place I’ve never been to before that I’m very unfamiliar with… That’s what Kiss Land is to me, an environment that’s just honest fear. I don’t know who I am right now and I’m doing all these outlandish things in these settings that I’m not familiar with.”



David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

On Thursday (August 13), The Weeknd tweeted that he would be sharing some unreleased music. “Memento mori ep9 kiss land edition

special thank you episode to the fans for showing so much love to kiss land this week. A collection of records that inspired the universe and a few songs and ideas that didn’t make the album. TOMORROW live on @applemusic at 3pmPT/6pmET/11pm GMT.”

As promised, The Weeknd premiered a series of demos and never-before-heard tracks, a gift to fans for helping Kiss Land reach the No. 1 spot on the iTunes R&B chart seven years after its release. Someone reportedly captured audio of the tracks and shared them to YouTube, so check them out below.